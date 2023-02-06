African footballers reportedly trapped under rubble after Turkey earthquake

An array of African footballers are reportedly trapped under the rubble in Turkey after a huge earthquake hit the country early Monday.

A search and rescue operation is underway after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, with more than 1,300 people losing their lives and a further 6,000 injured, according to officials.

Black Stars of Ghana winger, Christian Atsu, is amongst those said to be trapped under rubble.

Several members of Atsu’s new team had to be rescued after the earthquake and he is now reported to be amongst those still missing as a search and rescue operation gets underway.

Read Also: Over 300 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey, Syria

The club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, according to reports, is also trapped as efforts to free them continue.

Reports also have it that Nigerian footballers including: Henry Onyekuru, David Babajide and Emmanuel James are also trapped in the rubble.

But there have been no confirmed reports yet, and the said players are yet to communicate via any means.

The earthquake is reportedly said to be the worst in recent years in Turkey.

