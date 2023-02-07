Turkey: Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble as NFF marks Nigerian players safe

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has declared that all Nigerian players plying their trade in Turkey are safe.

This was after the reports that some players have been trapped under the rubble following a big earthquake that occurred early Monday in Turkey.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is sad about the unfortunate earthquake in Kahramanmaras city of Turkey. NFF President, Alh. Ibrahim Gusau has reached out to Nigerian players based in Turkey and they have all confirmed that they are fine,” the football house tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Ghana footballer Christian Atsu was among those trapped under the rubble.

But hours after being trapped following twin earthquakes that rocked Turkiye, Syria, the Ghana international, has reportedly been found alive.

With their ex-player unable to be located, Atsu’s former clubs Newcastle and Chelsea took to Twitter to call for prayers and support for the winger.

However, Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that the 31-year-old has been rescued alive with injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties. He’s been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams also reported that he was in contact with Atsu’s management team and confirmed the winger was safe.

