Onuachu eager to help Southampton survive relegation

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has expressed his eagerness to do all it takes to help Southampton survive relegation this season.

The new boy, who joined the Saints from Genk in January, has vowed to help Southampton remain in the Premier League.

Southampton are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table but had just employed the services of the Nigerian international who is in good goalscoring form.

The 28-year-old signed a three-and-a-half year contract and made his debut for the club as a substitute in their 3-0 defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Read Also: Onuachu expresses gratitude to Genk after Southampton move

“I’m very motivated, it’s a huge challenge,” he told the club’s official website.

“Coming here we are last on the table and everybody is working to really try to leave the relegation zone.

“It’s a huge challenge, not just for me but for everybody in the team. I’m going to give it all if I have the chance to play, and try to help the team to survive.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now