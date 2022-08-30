Chelsea beaten as Southampton come from behind to win 2-1

Chelsea picked up their second defeat of the season as they squandered their lead to lose 2-1 to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The game played at St Mary’s handed the hosts their second victory of the season, and saw them leap above the Blues on the league table.

Raheem Sterling got Chelsea off to a promising start with his third goal in two games thanks to a calm swivel and finish in the 23rd minute.

But Southampton fought back and scored two goals before the end of the first half, and held on to the lead till the end of the game.

Read Also: Chelsea to face AC Milan as Real Madrid battle Leipzig in UCL group stage

It was Romeo Lavia who equalized for Southampton by firing a superb effort beyond goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after Chelsea failed to properly clear a corner.

Adam Armstrong then scored the second goal for the hosts as his effort deflected off Kalidou Koulibaly into the net, to seal a big win for the team.

In other Premier League games played on Tuesday, Fulham defeated Brighton 2-1, Everton held Leeds to a 1-1 draw while Crystal Palace and Brentford also played 1-1.

