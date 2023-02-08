Incredible Lebron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

By surpassing Kareem Abdul-all-time Jabbar’s scoring mark, LeBron James has solidified his position as one of the most dominant NBA players in history.

With 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter on Tuesday night, the 38-year-old surpassed Kareem Abdul-record Jabbar’s of 38,387 points with a step-back fadeaway jumper from the foul line over the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kenrich Williams.

Abdul-Jabbar played in 1,560 games to reach his total, whereas James did so in slightly more than 1,400.

Michael Jordan averages 30.1 points per game, which is the most in NBA history. James is barely behind another active player, Kevin Durant, in fifth place on that list with 27.1. (27.3).

Read Also: LeBron James becomes 1st player in NBA’s top 10 all-time scoring and assists lists

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

The game was paused after James’ record-breaking shot for an on-court ceremony with Abdul-Jabbar and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“I just want to say, thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind,” James said.

“To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it’s very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to the Captain, please.”

James went on to thank his family and those who have supported him.

“I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now