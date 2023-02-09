FULL LIST: Nigeria names 25 players for final preparations ahead U-20 AFCON

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has released the list of 25 players that will leave the country Thursday to Morroco where the team will finalize preparations for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The U-20 AFCON Flying Eagles have been camping in Abuja but will continue preparations in Morroco ahead of the 2023 U-20 Nations cup in Egypt.

While in Morroco, Nigeria will play two friendly games before the Ladan Bosso led Technical crew announces the final list for the Egypt 2023 U-20 AFCON.

THE FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC), Chijioke Anigboso (Giant Brillars), Saheed Akanbi (Adoration FC).

DEFENDERS: Daniel Bamaiyi (YumYum FC), Michael Ologo ( Instanbulspor), Abel Ogwuche ( Trelleborgs FF), Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City), Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors), Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa United).

MIDFIELDERS: Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC), Onuche Ogbelu (Nasarawa United), Musa Usman, Mohammed Aminu ( Mailantarki FC), Jonathan Nicholas (Simoiben FC), Shatima Umar( Mahaniam FC), Caleb Ochedikwu (Mavlon FC), Samson Lawal (Unattached).

FORWARDS: Jude Sunday (Realsaphier FC), Francis Ayuba (Nasarawa United), Adams Olamilekan (Remo Stars), Ahmed Abdullahi (Gent), Haliru Sarki (Maikunkele FC), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Plateau United), Ibrahim Mohammed (Mavlon FC), Kingsley James (Unattached).

