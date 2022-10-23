Sports
EPL: Iheanacho benched in Leicester’s big win, Arsenal drop points
Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester City in their 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi has been absent from the team for a while due to injury.
The Foxes put up a fine performance as they thrashed their hosts, thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy.
Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, still searching for his first goal since joining Wolves on a free transfer in September, had numerous chances but could not convert any.
The win takes Leicester up from 20th to 16th, while Wolves drop a place to 19th and are only above bottom side Nottingham Forest on goal difference.
Read Also: Awoniyi nets winner as Forest stun Liverpool in Premier League
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season with a 1-1 draw against Southampton.
Stuart Armstrong’s second-half equaliser earned the hosts a hard-earned point at St Mary’s after Granit Xhaka had opened the scoring for the Gunners.
The result leaves Mikel Arteta’s team two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while Saints stay in 15th – three points clear of the relegation zone.
In another Premier League clash on Sunday, Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka was in action as Brentford fell to a 4-0 thrashing to Aston Villa.
In another encounter, Leeds United were beaten 2-3 by Fulham.
