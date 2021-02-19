Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000 | Ripples Nigeria

International
Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Africa reached 100,294 on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The agency said on its Twitter handle the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent also stood at 3,796,354.
South Africa has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Africa at 48,708 followed by Egypt with 10,201, and Morocco 8,524.
The southern Africa region is most affected by COVID-19 in terms of the number of confirmed cases followed by North Africa.
“A total of 3,346,404 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far,” the agency said.
Nigeria has 150, 246 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,803 deaths as of Thursday night.
Man elopes with girlfriend’s mom day after she gave birth to his son
A Gloucestershire, England-based family has been thrown into confusion after a man named Ryan Shelton, ran off with his girlfriend’s mother, a day after welcoming a son with the girlfriend, Jess Alridge.
The family was living together so the mother, Georgina, could help take care of the two grandchildren Aldridge and Shelton had together, a daughter, also named Georgina, 1, and newborn son, Reuben.
The 24-year-old Alridge told the Daily Mail UK that she was shocked to find out that her boyfriend and baby daddy was having an affair with her own mother.
She said that Shelton ran off with her mom after she brought her newborn son home from the hospital.
“It’s the ultimate betrayal. You expect a new grandmother to fall in love with the baby, not the father,” Aldridge said.
“We were stuck together for months in the house during lockdown. It was so hard, especially as Ryan and mum were always being so flirty. I felt so uncomfortable, it was a horrible experience.”
Aldridge said her mom committed the ultimate betrayal by pursuing a relationship with her boyfriend in the moments leading up to and following the birth of their son.
Even though Georgina’s husband, Eric, was also in the house, Shelton, 29, and Georgina, 44, would spend nights in the kitchen together drinking Bacardi. Aldridge claims she once caught Shelton touching her mom’s butt, but tried to brush it off.
Aldridge claims she even confronted the pair although they denied anything was going on.
“It was disgusting. She would wear these short dresses and be all touchy-feely with him on the sofa,” she said.
That changed when Aldridge was admitted to the hospital to give birth to Reuben in January. While she was having a cesarean section, Shelton, a car-parts salesman, broke up with her through text, claiming he was sick of her accusing him of having an affair.
“Ryan had seen baby Reuben for only a few minutes after he was born and then 10 minutes the day afterwards as he was moving all his stuff. They were in such a rush. He had even had my mum waiting for him in the car packed in the car park.”
When Aldridge returned home with her new son, she realized Georgina, a nursing home worker, had also moved out. Although they continued to deny it, the couple finally confessed that they were living together.
“My mum told me she can’t help who she falls in love with, and Ryan told me the same thing. It was a huge kick in the teeth; they had been planning it throughout my whole pregnancy.
“She is meant to be a granny to my two children and helping me look after them, but instead, she’s off shagging my boyfriend. I’m heartbroken and I’ve lost everything, my mum and the father to my kids,” Alridge said.
Woman shot in the head during Myanmar protest dies
A woman who was shot in the head by police during protests in Myanmar last week has died, becoming the first protest fatality since the country’s military took control in a coup two weeks ago.
The 20-year-old grocery store worker, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, had been on life support since being taken to hospital on February 9 after she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw.
A hospital official confirmed Khaing passed on at about 11am on Friday and her body would be examined later today because “this is a case of injustice.”
“We will keep the cause of death on record and send a copy to the respective authorities. We will look for justice and move forward,” the official said.
The shooting of the grocery store worker happened while police were clearing crowds and roused anger across the nation, prompting a mass rally in support of the movement, many of whose members say they refuse to allow another generation to experience military rule.
The police said their biggest effort to block the protests downtown, sealing off of the main focal points near Sule Pagoda after a huge rally at the major intersection the previous day stopped traffic in the area.
Protesters gathered on all four sides of the blocked-off area, with some crowds growing to more than 2,000 strong. Barricades remain outside City Hall, where Buddhists were heard chanting at the police, and nearby, a protest began outside Myanmar Economic Bank while opposite the bank, three truckloads of Tatmadaw soldiers were seen parked down a narrow road.
“The police are afraid of us,” said a protest organiser draped in a rainbow flag near Sule Pagoda. “They don’t want us to gather and chant, but we will continue peacefully.”
Myanmar’s army seized power on February 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ending a long transition towards democracy and bringing tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets.
Earlier, Khaing’s brother, Ye Htut Aung, had told Reuters the family, though supportive of the protests, had urged her against going to the demonstration for fear of violence.
However, she insisted it was in her spirit to join the protests and the family could not stop her.
“I feel really sad and have nothing to say,” Aung said when her death was announced.
Aung said he warned his sister to stay at the back of the protest and that the police were not to be trusted but she refused and said the police would not shoot at the protesters.
At the time of the shooting, the army’s True News Information Unit said security forces used only non-lethal weapons and that the police were investigating.
The shooting prompted protesters to drape a massive a portrait of her from a bridge in downtown Yangon, the commercial capital, with the words:
“Let’s together oppose the dictator who kills the people.”
Democratic congressman sues Trump for inciting Capitol Building riot
A Democratic congressman, Bennie Thompson, representing Mississippi, has sued former United States President, Donald Trump, for allegedly inciting the January 6 riots at the Capitol Building while Congress sat to ratify the election victory of the then president-elect, Joe Biden.
Thompson, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, who filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, also joined Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, extremist organizations that had members charged by the Justice Department with taking part in the siege.
The congressman accused Trump in the federal lawsuit of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and of conspiring with his lawyer and the extremist groups to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Biden.
The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed by a member of Congress seeking unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.
The suit, filed in federal court in Washington under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, comes days after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial that centered on allegations that he incited the riot, in which five people died. That acquittal is likely to open the door to fresh legal scrutiny over Trump’s actions before and during the siege.
Even some Republicans who voted to acquit Trump on Saturday acknowledged that the more proper venue to deal with Trump was in the courts, especially now that he has left the White House and lost certain legal protections that shielded him as president.
“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence. It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College,” the suit reads.
“Inciting a riot, or attempting to interfere with the congressional efforts to ratify the results of the election that are commended by the Constitution, could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president,” Joseph Sellers, a Washington lawyer who along with the NAACP filed the lawsuit on Thompson’s behalf, said in an interview.
Though the impeachment case focused squarely on accusations of incitement, the lawsuit more broadly accuses Trump of conspiring to disrupt the constitutional activities of Congress, namely, the certification of election results establishing Biden as the rightful winner, through a month long effort to discredit the outcome and to lean on individual states and his own vice president to overturn the contest.
