After receiving first crude feedstock, Dangote reveals next step for refinery

President of Dangote Group has revealed the next step for the multi-billion naira Dangote Refinery.

Speaking on Friday shortly after the refinery received its first crude feedstock of one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO), one of the largest trading companies in Nigeria, Dangote expressed readiness to ramp up production over the coming months to meet domestic demands.

“We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects.

Our focus over the coming months is to ramp up the refinery to its full capacity.

I look forward to the next significant milestone when we deliver the first batch of products to the Nigerian market” he said.

On his part, the Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor stated:

“We welcome the startup of a refinery that is designed to produce gasoline, diesel, and low-sulphur fuels for Nigeria and across West Africa and are happy to be enabling it.”

It would be recalled that the STASCO cargo containing 1 million barrels from Agbami had yesterday sailed to Dangote Refinery’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) where it was discharged into the refinery’s crude oil tanks.

