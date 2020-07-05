Again, Lalong, family test negative for COVD-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, and his family have again tested negative for COVID-19 a few days after two members of the state executive council contracted the virus.

The governor and his household had tested negative for the virus in April.

He had directed members of the state executive council to go on self-isolation beginning from July 1 after the state’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Abe Aku, and his Chief of Staff, Mr. Noel Donjur, tested positive for the virus.

Lalong, who confirmed his status in a statement issued on Sunday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, said COVID-19 was not a death sentence and advised members of the public to take responsibility for their health and that of others.

He said: “I have continued to encourage people to subject themselves to COVID-19 test which is very important for us to determine the magnitude of the disease and level of the spread in order to curb the further spread and treat people before they get to critical stages.

“Submitting myself and family to another test was, therefore, necessary as part of leadership by example and also responding to the recent cases of one of my commissioners and chief of staff who were confirmed positive.”

The governor reiterated the need for the public to adhere to the guidelines established by the government to check the spread of the virus.

