Again, wife of Prince Charles, Camilla, tests positive for COVID-19

The Queen Consort, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has again tested positive for COVID-19, almost one year after she last tested positive for the virus, according to the Buckingham Palace in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that she is currently self-isolating a few days after her husband, King Charles III, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for the virus last Thursday

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the Buckingham Palace said.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” it added.

Camilla, 75, was scheduled to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, Telford’s Southwater One Library, and join her husband for an appearance in Milton Keynes.

“She has maintained a busy schedule of royal engagements since becoming Queen Consort. On Wednesday, Camilla and Charles planted a tree in London’s Altab Ali Park, named for a British Bangladeshi man who was murdered there in 1978, and met with members of the local Bangladeshi community,” it added.

