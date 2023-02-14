International
Again, wife of Prince Charles, Camilla, tests positive for COVID-19
The Queen Consort, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has again tested positive for COVID-19, almost one year after she last tested positive for the virus, according to the Buckingham Palace in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement added that she is currently self-isolating a few days after her husband, King Charles III, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for the virus last Thursday
“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the Buckingham Palace said.
READ ALSO:King Charles III gives first address at UK parliament, promises to continue mother’s ‘dedicated service’
“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” it added.
Camilla, 75, was scheduled to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, Telford’s Southwater One Library, and join her husband for an appearance in Milton Keynes.
“She has maintained a busy schedule of royal engagements since becoming Queen Consort. On Wednesday, Camilla and Charles planted a tree in London’s Altab Ali Park, named for a British Bangladeshi man who was murdered there in 1978, and met with members of the local Bangladeshi community,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...