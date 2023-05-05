Business
Airtel Africa appoints Unilever big shot, Carl Cruz, to head Nigerian subsidiary
Airtel Nigeria has appointed a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, to replace C Surendran, effective on Friday, May 5.
The telecommunications company disclosed that Cruz will bring his 31 years of experience in the private sector, which comprises companies across Africa and Asia.
Cruz will report to Airtel Africa Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Segun Ogunsanya, and will also serve as the regional operating director, a statement dated May 4, disclosed.
Prior to his appointment, Cruz was the CEO and MD of Unilever in Nigeria, Ghana, and Francophone Africa. He also served as chairman and MD of Unilever Sri Lanka, as well as leading Unilever Philippines and Hindustan Unilever India.
READ ALSO: CBN fines Sterling Bank N218m for breaching nine rules
Airtel Africa said: “In his most recent position, Cruz served as the chief executive officer and managing director of Unilever in West Africa, with responsibility and oversight of three listed operating companies, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Francophone Africa.”
“He was a board member in the role of executive director in Unilever Nigeria Plc and a non–executive director in the board of Unilever Ghana representing Unilever as a shareholder,” the company added.
Commenting on Cruz’s appointment, Ogunsanya said: “Cruz brings to Airtel Africa a wealth of business experience, exceptional track record and strong values.”
