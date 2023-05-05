Seplat Energy has denied reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the oil and gas company from holding its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Reports had circulated during the week that the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that Seplat shouldn’t hold its annual general meeting as it could tamper with the case filed by Boniface Okezie and four others against Seplat Energy and nine others, in suit no: FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023.

Seplat board chairman, Basil Omiyi, in a document obtained on Friday, but dated May 4, which was sent to the company’s shareholders, said the reports are a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and misrepresent the court proceedings.

Omiyi disclosed that the court didn’t make such a ruling, as the court did not grant the petitioners’ (Okezie) request to restrain Seplat from holding its AGM.

In the document titled; “Confirmation of 2023 AGM to hold as scheduled – 10 May 2023”, Seplat hinted the annual general meeting will go on.

“Seplat Energy has become aware of certain media reports which seek to create the impression that the Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Company from holding its 2023 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) in the duplicated petition of FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023 – Boniface Okezie & 4 others V. Seplat Energy & 9 others.

“These media reports are a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and misrepresent the court proceedings, as the Court made no such order suspending the holding of the AGM.

“It is imperative to recall from the Company’s Announcement of 28 April 2023 that the Court did not grant the Petitioners’ request to restrain the Company from holding its AGM.

“Seplat Energy is working within the purview of the law, with due reference to the Court, and has secured all required approvals,” the company said.

