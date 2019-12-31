Al-Shabab claims responsibility for deadly car bomb attack in Somalia

Militant group, al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s deadly car bomb attack which targeted a tax collection centre during morning rush hour in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The announcement by al-Shabab comes after the national security agency of Somalia said the attack which claimed no fewer than 78 lives and wounded many others “was planned by a foreign country”.

“… the mujahideen carried (out) an attack … targeting a convoy of Turkish mercenaries and apostate militia who were escorting them,” al-Shabab spokesman Sheik Ali Mohamud Rage said in an audio message.

But, for the first time, al-Shabab apologised to the civilian victims of the attack, which it justified as necessary in the fight against the Somali state and its foreign backers.

“We are very sorry about the casualty that was inflicted on our Somali Muslim society, and we are extending our condolences to the Muslims who have lost their lives and or (were) wounded and or had their property destroyed,” the terrorist group added.

Police officer Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour.

There were however conflicting reports about the number of casualties. Speaking to Al Jazeera, the adviser to Mogadishu’s mayor said the death toll “is above 90 at the moment”.

“There are many casualties as well so the death toll is expected to rise,” Hodan Ali said, adding that the explosion took place at the Ex-Control junction.

