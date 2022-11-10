Alleged $1.3m fraud: Court orders EFCC to produce Kano APC senatorial candidate for trial

Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Thursday, ordered the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Abdusalam Abdulkarim Zaura, in court on December 5.

The commission had charged Zaura for alleged $1.3 million fraud.

The judge, who gave the order at the resumed hearing of the case, insisted that the defender must be produced in court to defend himself on the charges against him.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns car importer for alleged N264m fraud in Kaduna

Zaura’s counsel, Ibrahim Waru, had earlier said the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter because his client had appealed the Court of Appeal’s order on the retrial of the case at the Supreme Court.

The judge, however, said the court would continue to hear the case until the notification on the appeal comes from the Supreme Court.

The EFCC counsel, AI Arogha, assured the court that the commission would produce the defendant on the next hearing date.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now