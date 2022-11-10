News
Alleged $1.3m fraud: Court orders EFCC to produce Kano APC senatorial candidate for trial
Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Thursday, ordered the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Abdusalam Abdulkarim Zaura, in court on December 5.
The commission had charged Zaura for alleged $1.3 million fraud.
The judge, who gave the order at the resumed hearing of the case, insisted that the defender must be produced in court to defend himself on the charges against him.
READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns car importer for alleged N264m fraud in Kaduna
Zaura’s counsel, Ibrahim Waru, had earlier said the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter because his client had appealed the Court of Appeal’s order on the retrial of the case at the Supreme Court.
The judge, however, said the court would continue to hear the case until the notification on the appeal comes from the Supreme Court.
The EFCC counsel, AI Arogha, assured the court that the commission would produce the defendant on the next hearing date.
