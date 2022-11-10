Reps to resume plenary November 14

The House of Representatives has pushed forward the resumption of plenary by 24 hours.

The lower legislative chamber adjourned the plenary after passing the 2023 budget for the second reading on October 12.

READ ALSO: Reps reveals N170bn welfare package to assuage varsities lecturers

The lawmakers are initially slated to resume legislative activities on November 15.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, the Clerk of the House, Mr. Yahaya Danzaria, said the House would resume on November 14 to enable the lawmakers to attend to urgent legislative issues.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now