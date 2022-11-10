News
Reps to resume plenary November 14
The House of Representatives has pushed forward the resumption of plenary by 24 hours.
The lower legislative chamber adjourned the plenary after passing the 2023 budget for the second reading on October 12.
The lawmakers are initially slated to resume legislative activities on November 15.
But in a statement issued on Thursday, the Clerk of the House, Mr. Yahaya Danzaria, said the House would resume on November 14 to enable the lawmakers to attend to urgent legislative issues.
