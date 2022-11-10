News
Soludo proposes 2023 budget of N258.9bn in Anambra
The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N258.9 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
The governor, who tagged the document as “Budget of Acceleration,” said the figure was N89 billion higher than the 2022 budget of N170billion.
He added that N164.2 billion (63.2 percent) was aside as capital expenditure and N95.5 billion (36.8 percent) for recurrent expenditure in the budget.
The budget, according to him, has a deficit of N13 billion.
Soludo said: “So far, we have not borrowed a kobo; we have however applied for N90 billion out of the approved N100 billion, and when it comes, we plan to roll it over as part of the 2023 financing.
READ ALSO: 2023: Soludo denies claims he ordered APGA members to work against Peter Obi
“As a reflection of our people’s priority needs, about N91.8 billion or 56 percent of the total capital expenditure is devoted to roads, transport, power and urban regeneration that the average citizen can feel, see, or use.
“Education, health, youths, and women and vulnerable groups have their capital votes more than doubled.
“We appropriately budgeted for counterpart funding to catalyse resource inflows from our partners and expenditure on security remains barely unchanged in spite of increased challenges.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...