Soludo proposes 2023 budget of N258.9bn in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N258.9 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The governor, who tagged the document as “Budget of Acceleration,” said the figure was N89 billion higher than the 2022 budget of N170billion.

He added that N164.2 billion (63.2 percent) was aside as capital expenditure and N95.5 billion (36.8 percent) for recurrent expenditure in the budget.

The budget, according to him, has a deficit of N13 billion.

Soludo said: “So far, we have not borrowed a kobo; we have however applied for N90 billion out of the approved N100 billion, and when it comes, we plan to roll it over as part of the 2023 financing.

READ ALSO: 2023: Soludo denies claims he ordered APGA members to work against Peter Obi

“As a reflection of our people’s priority needs, about N91.8 billion or 56 percent of the total capital expenditure is devoted to roads, transport, power and urban regeneration that the average citizen can feel, see, or use.

“Education, health, youths, and women and vulnerable groups have their capital votes more than doubled.

“We appropriately budgeted for counterpart funding to catalyse resource inflows from our partners and expenditure on security remains barely unchanged in spite of increased challenges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now