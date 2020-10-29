AMCON, Pan Ocean move to resolve N240bn debt

“Recall that Hon. Justice A.M. Liman in suit No. FHC/L/CS/722/20 ordered AMCON and its assigned designate to take over several oil mining and oil prospecting licenses that are exemplified by OML 147 (formerly OPL 275), OML 152 and OML 98 respectively.

“The order also mandated AMCON to take over the property lying and situate at No. 33b, Adebayo Doherty Street, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase One in Lagos State as well as the property lying and being specifically known as FF Towers, Plot 13/14 Ligali Ayorinde Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos and a host of other assets,” the statement said.

The court had also granted an order appointing AMCON as a receiver manager based on the 2019 Act as amended.