Entertainment
American actress, Tiffany Haddish, claims she has lost deals due to molestation suit
American entertainer, Tiffany Haddish has revealed in a recent interview with TMZ that she has lost all her endorsement deals and projects after she was accused of child molestation.
Haddish’s revelation is coming despite the dismissal of the lawsuit alleging that she was involved in child molestation.
Due to the child molestation lawsuit that was brought against her and fellow American comedian, Aries Spears but later dismissed, Tiffany Haddish claims that she is currently jobless.
Read also: Actor Damola Adetunji arraigned in court for alleged molestation of police officer
After hearing that Jane Doe who had accused the comedians of sexual assault had urged the judge to throw the case out, the 42-year-old “Easter Sunday” actress was questioned by paparazzi at LAX on Wednesday about the matter.
“I lost everything. All my gigs are gone. Everything is gone,” she said in a video published by TMZ when asked if she thought the lawsuit would harm her public image.
When the photographer attempted to inquire about Haddish’s belief that she might alter how the world views her through her professional endeavours, she retaliated by saying, “I don’t have no job, bro.”
Watch the video below.
Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Fired From All Her Jobs Due to Molestation Suit pic.twitter.com/sYyYiKWrk8
— No Jumper (@nojumper) September 21, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...