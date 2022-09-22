Disqualified BBNaija contestant, Beauty Tukura downplays depression claim (VIDEO)

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Beauty Tukura has taken to her Instagram live platform to reveal that she is hale and hearty amid speculations that she is depressed.

The reality tv star has maintained a low profile since her disqualification from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition. She was unceremoniously kicked out of the show in the second week of the show after she amassed three strikes.

The 43rd Miss Nigeria received a double strike for removing her microphone and throwing an object toward her love interest in the house, Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at their Saturday night party, thus breaking Biggie’s rule of physical violence.

She had earlier received a strike for assaulting another housemate, Ilebaye. With three strikes, she was immediately asked to leave the show becoming the first to be evicted from the show this season.

In a live session with her fans, Beauty stated that she is now in a better place and that she is not depressed.

The beauty queen also stated that she has learnt from her mistakes. She thanked her fans for all the love they have shown her since she was disqualified from the show.

”I just want you to know I am fine. I am okay. The bad days are over. I can say now that my worst days are actually over. I am just moving on, Lessons learnt. I am moving on with all the love and all the good energy.

I am not depressed for those of you who think I am depressed. I am not depressed. I am perfectly okay,” she said.

Listen to her speech below.

