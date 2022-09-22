Entertainment
Kanye West begs ex-wife Kim Kardashian for ‘causing her stress’
The American music star, Kanye West, has apologized to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for causing her stress during their messy divorce.
The father of four spoke during an interview on “Good Morning America” on Thursday.
He said: “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger.
“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind. I want her to be as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”
READ ALSO: Rapper Kanye West slams estranged wife, Kim, for involving daughter in Tik Tok video
He also spoke about fatherhood.
“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” Kanye West added.
Listen to him speak during the interview session
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...