Kanye West begs ex-wife Kim Kardashian for ‘causing her stress’

The American music star, Kanye West, has apologized to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for causing her stress during their messy divorce.

The father of four spoke during an interview on “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

He said: “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind. I want her to be as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

He also spoke about fatherhood.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” Kanye West added.

Listen to him speak during the interview session

