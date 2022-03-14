Rapper Kanye West slams estranged wife, Kim, for involving daughter in Tik Tok video

American rapper, Kanye West has called out his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian for involving their first daughter, North West in a controversial Tik Tok video.

According to the award winning American musician, he will not condone his daughter appearing on Tik Tok videos for promotional or marketing reasons.

In the Tik Tok video, West’s daughter channeled her inner gothic as they mimed to rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s song, ‘Emo Girl’. They were joined by Kourntey Kardashian’s daughter Penelope.

The trio wore black makeup streaming down their faces.

Reacting, Kanye wrote on Instagram:

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff. Now my 8 year old daughter is singing and she fell in love with an emo girl.”

Read also: Kanye West’s new partner, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

“The rapper continued, “Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our children’s lives.

“I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school. I got a voice and I’m not having this, And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answering my question And never put my name next to the word abuse.

“Don’t play with my name like that, I’m a real person; who wants the best for my children. And DL Hughley is a pawn.

“Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

Kanye West did not stop there, he went on to express his displeasure with the Tik Tok video in a video on Sunday night.

Watch him speak below.

Kanye West goes on video rant about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian: "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing … I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers,” pic.twitter.com/Y892MCEhrD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now