Rapper Kanye West slams estranged wife, Kim, for involving daughter in Tik Tok video

Published

2 mins ago

on

American rapper, Kanye West has called out his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian for involving their first daughter, North West in a controversial Tik Tok video.

According to the award winning American musician, he will not condone his daughter appearing on Tik Tok videos for promotional or marketing reasons.

In the Tik Tok video, West’s daughter channeled her inner gothic as they mimed to rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s song, ‘Emo Girl’. They were joined by Kourntey Kardashian’s daughter Penelope.

The trio wore black makeup streaming down their faces.

Reacting, Kanye wrote on Instagram:

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff. Now my 8 year old daughter is singing and she fell in love with an emo girl.”

Read also: Kanye West’s new partner, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

“The rapper continued, “Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our children’s lives.

“I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school. I got a voice and I’m not having this, And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answering my question And never put my name next to the word abuse.

“Don’t play with my name like that, I’m a real person; who wants the best for my children. And DL Hughley is a pawn.

“Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

Kanye West did not stop there, he went on to express his displeasure with the Tik Tok video in a video on Sunday night.

Watch him speak below.

