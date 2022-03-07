Entertainment
Kanye West’s new partner, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin
American model, Chaney Jones, the newest partner of rapper, Kanye West has claimed she is of Nigerian origin.
The Kim-look-alike model took to her Instagram Story to share some details about herself.
Jones disclosed that she’s of European and West African descent while reeling out two countries from each of the continents.
The 24-year-old model also dismissed the notion that she underwent surgery on her face; owing to her resemblance to Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
READ ALSO: Police quizzes Kanye West for alleged assault in US
“Some facts about me. I’m European, French, German, West African, Nigerian and Ghanaian”
“I’m the COO of First State Behavioral Health.
“I’m currently getting my masters in counselling maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“No, I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this.
“I am a 24 year old Virgo born on August 28th, I am from Dover, Delaware.”
