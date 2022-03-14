BAFTA Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The award ceremony for the 2022 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) took place on Sunday, March 13.

The ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall returned to an in-person event after going virtual in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Dune — which went into the ceremony with 11 nominations — dominated the craft categories; winning five awards in total, including for cinematography, special visual effects, sound, original score, and production design.

The Power of the Dog, which had eight nominations, won best film and best director.

Also claiming two wins was CODA — for best-supporting actor (Troy Kotsur) and best original screenplay — and West Side Story, for supporting actress (Ariana DeBose) and casting.

READ ALSO: Organizers reschedule 2022 Grammy Awards

See the full list of winners below.

Best Film- Belfast

Best Leading Actress- Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Best Director- The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Best Leading Actor- Will Smith, King Richard

Best Animated Film- Encanto

Best Production Design- Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Documentary- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Original Screenplay- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay- CODA, Siân Heder

Outstanding British Film- Belfast

Supporting Actor- Troy Kotsur, CODA

Film Not In The English Language- Drive My Car

Costume Design- Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Supporting Actress- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)- Lashana Lynch

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer- The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Best Casting- West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Make Up & Hair- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

Best Original Score- Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best Sound- Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Best Editing- No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Best Cinematography- Dune, Greig Fraser

Best Special Visual Effects- Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

British Short Film- The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka

Best British Short Animation- Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now