BAFTA Awards 2022: Full list of winners
The award ceremony for the 2022 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) took place on Sunday, March 13.
The ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall returned to an in-person event after going virtual in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Dune — which went into the ceremony with 11 nominations — dominated the craft categories; winning five awards in total, including for cinematography, special visual effects, sound, original score, and production design.
The Power of the Dog, which had eight nominations, won best film and best director.
Also claiming two wins was CODA — for best-supporting actor (Troy Kotsur) and best original screenplay — and West Side Story, for supporting actress (Ariana DeBose) and casting.
See the full list of winners below.
Best Film- Belfast
Best Leading Actress- Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Best Director- The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Best Leading Actor- Will Smith, King Richard
Best Animated Film- Encanto
Best Production Design- Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Documentary- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Original Screenplay- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay- CODA, Siân Heder
Outstanding British Film- Belfast
Supporting Actor- Troy Kotsur, CODA
Film Not In The English Language- Drive My Car
Costume Design- Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Supporting Actress- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)- Lashana Lynch
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer- The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
Best Casting- West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Make Up & Hair- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Best Original Score- Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best Sound- Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Best Editing- No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Best Cinematography- Dune, Greig Fraser
Best Special Visual Effects- Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
British Short Film- The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
Best British Short Animation- Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera
