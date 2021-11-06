AnambraDecides: Get updates here

No DIG, AIG has resigned from Anambra election assignment —Police

The police have cleared the air regarding the rumored resignation of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) who were deployed for elections assignment in Anambra State today.

In the last 24 hours leading to the polls for Anambra gubernatorial election, one of the two DIG deployed for Election Assignment was been rumoured to have resigned. Read more

NGO deploys 200 disabled persons as election observers in Anambra

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) said it has deployed 200 persons with disabilities as observers for the governorship election in Anambra State.

Jerry Grace, executive director of the association, spoke on the matter at a news conference in Awka on Friday.

The news conference was organised by the United States Agency for International Development, Access Nigeria, IFA and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

He said that the conference was organised to discuss the importance of persons with disabilities to the electoral process and to engage the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sustain organised voting during the election.

Prior to this, the NGO paid an advocacy visit to the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) with Program Manager, Access Nigeria Campaign Moses Oluwaseyi to solicit the Corps assistance in providing security for its members during and after the elections.

Chidimma Ajemba, a representative of another NGO, the Joint Association of Persons Living with Disabilities, Anambra chapter, called for special attention to be given to persons with disabilities to take part in the electoral process. She said this attention will help the people with disabilities to participate in the electoral process.

The Deputy Country Director of NDI, Mr. Francis Madugu, charged INEC to ensure that Persons Living with Disabilities were provided a friendly election environment, including assistive devices.

The IFA also stated that it will hold a post-election conference on Sunday 7th November to share findings from its observation, with participants drawn from the media and PWD community.

