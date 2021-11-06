ANAMBRA: Massive voters’ turnout at ward of PDP candidate, Ozigbo, residents laud peaceful process

The Amaesi Ward of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra witnessed an impressive turnout of electorates on Saturday during the governorship elections.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, voters came out as early as 7.30 am until the arrival of electoral officers by 8.35 a.m at the ward.

The ward is the ancestral home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

Voting, however, began at about 9:40 a.m at Polling Units 5, 11, 12, 13, 15 located at the social centre in Amaesi ward, Aguata LGA.

A resident, Agnes Okoli who spoke to reporters, explained that she got to the polling point as early as 7:30 a.m and had to wait till officials arrived.

Read also: NGO deploys 200 disabled persons as election observers in Anambra

Okoli said she was impressed by the peaceful conduct of all involved stakeholders and expressed hope that it ends that way.

She said she was anxious to vote because it was her civic duty and that it was an opportunity for Amaesi to give Anambra their son as governor because one of the major candidates was from the Community

The Polling Official, who preferred anonymity, confirmed to voters that both the sensitive and non-sensitive materials including original result sheets were present.

