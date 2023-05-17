News
Another batch of 143 Nigerians returns from Niger
Another batch of 143 Nigerians returned from the Niger Republic on Wednesday.
The returnees were received at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi.
He said the returnees arrived in the country aboard a B737-400 flight with registration number UR-CQX operated by Ethiopian Airlines at 2:35 p.m.
Abdullahi said: “They were repatriated to Nigeria from Niamey under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.
“The programme is meant for distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journeys were aborted midway.”
READ ALSO: 104 stranded Nigerians return from Chad
He said the returnees comprised 93 men, 22 women and 28 children (14 females and 14 males).
“The returnees are from different parts of Nigeria particularly, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Lagos, Enugu and Edo states among others.
“They will undergo a three-day training programme on how to achieve self-sustainability and will be provided with seed capitals to enable them to engage in productive ventures to be self-reliant,” the NEMA official added.
The Federal Government evacuated 148 Nigerians from the landlocked West African country on May 9.
