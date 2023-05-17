Another batch of 143 Nigerians returns from Niger

Another batch of 143 Nigerians returned from the Niger Republic on Wednesday.

The returnees were received at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi.

He said the returnees arrived in the country aboard a B737-400 flight with registration number UR-CQX operated by Ethiopian Airlines at 2:35 p.m.

Abdullahi said: “They were repatriated to Nigeria from Niamey under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

“The programme is meant for distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journeys were aborted midway.”

READ ALSO: 104 stranded Nigerians return from Chad

He said the returnees comprised 93 men, 22 women and 28 children (14 females and 14 males).

“The returnees are from different parts of Nigeria particularly, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Lagos, Enugu and Edo states among others.

“They will undergo a three-day training programme on how to achieve self-sustainability and will be provided with seed capitals to enable them to engage in productive ventures to be self-reliant,” the NEMA official added.

The Federal Government evacuated 148 Nigerians from the landlocked West African country on May 9.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now