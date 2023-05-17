Buhari condoles with families of US embassy staff killed in Anambra, others killed in Benue, Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, expressed his condolences on the killing of two U.S. embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them in an attack by gunmen in Anambra.

The President also condoled with families of those killed by gunmen in various attacks in Benue State.

The US embassy staff were said to have gone on official duty in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the Anambra State when they were attacked.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari said: “I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them.

”In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident.”

According Shehu, President Buhari was equally briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, and that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue, adding that the president is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice.

”May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses,” the president added.

