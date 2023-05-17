White House reacts to attack on US Consulate Staff in Anambra, says no American was killed

The White House has reacted to an attack on some staff of the US Consulate in Nigeria, in which about four people were feared killed with others sustaining injuries.

A convoy of the consulate staff was said to have come under attack in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday afternoon.

A source quoted in reports had said that “At least four persons were killed in the attack while others sustained injuries. Troops have taken over the community.”

Confirming the attack on Wednesday, at a press briefing, John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, said no American citizen was killed.

“What I can tell you is that no U.S. citizens were involved, but we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed, but I don’t want to get too far ahead of where we are right now,” he said.

