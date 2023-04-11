Metro
104 stranded Nigerians return from Chad
At least 104 Nigerians stranded in N’Djamena, Chad Republic, returned to the country on Tuesday.
The returnees were received at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, by the Coordinator of the state’s Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi.
Abdullahi, who was represented at the forum by NEMA’s Head of Human Resources in the state, said the returnees arrived the airport at 2:15 p.m.
The returnees, according to him, were transported to Nigeria by SKY MALI Airlines operated by Ethiopian Airline B737-500 with registration number UR-CQX.
He said the returnees comprised 34 males, 18 females, and 52 children who hailed from Kano, Katsina, Borno, Akwa Ibom, and Yobe States.
Abdullahi said: “The returnees were brought back under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from N’Djamena through a voluntary repatriation programme.
“The programme is for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pasture in European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.”
Over 400 Nigerians stranded in Niamey, Niger Republic, returned to the country between February and this month.
