International
Over 7,000 persons evacuated from Sudan stranded at Egypt border
Over 7,000 persons from different countries, including Nigerians are currently stranded at the Egyptian border.
This is as the Federal Government, on Friday, called on relevant authorities along the borders of Sudan to create a humane conditions for them to have unfettered access to their various destinations.
The chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who made this call, said the nationals were not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday, confirmed the arrival of the first set of stranded Nigerians in Sudan at the Aswan border in Egypt.
Read also:First batch of Sudan returnees to arrive Nigeria Friday
A statement on Friday signed by Gabriel Odu of the Publicity Unit, NiDCOM, quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying: “The Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.
“She appeals to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatised travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.”
