APC chairman, Adamu, to probe party’s accounts

Newly inaugurated National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has vowed that his regime will probe the account books of the party to ensure there were no sharp practices by the previous leadership and to ensure that he would start off on a clean bill.

Adamu, who made his intention known shortly after receiving the Certificate of Return from the APC National Convention’s Electoral Committee on Friday, also warned that the party can not move the way it is moving if it is desirous of winning in the 2023 general elections.

While addressing other exco members at the occasion at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the former Nasarawa State governor said it was time for all hands to be on deck, while also demanding total loyalty from his committee members.

“As for those of you who just received your certificate just like me, members of the working committee, I have told you during our first meeting of the committee, I am a team player. I am a team player as much as is possible, I want to carry everybody along with me.

“But to work with me, not because I’m the best and everything, you have to be loyal. You are loyal to me is not loyalty to me but loyalty to the party. You have to recognize the authority of the party in all that we do and the interest of the party is paramount.

“As for you, the Director of Admin, you have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party. It is in God’s pleasure that we are here at the helm of affairs of this party. We have come with a very open mind but you have to reciprocate in same spirit.

“We will definitely, by the will of God Almighty, look at the Secretariat, look at the accounts; we need to look at you, but I am not saying anything today until the transition committee submits its report.

“It is my hope that by the time the report is submitted, you have what they call clean bill of ledger, that’s my prayer.

“On the elections, we cannot move the way we are to election. We have a marching order by the leader of this party, President Buhari. We will have to deliver, we will have to deliver there will be no excuses whatsoever and and will need everybody’s hands on deck for this to happen,” he warned.

