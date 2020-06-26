APC CRISIS: Lamido tackles Atiku for claiming PDP is an example of ‘order, constitutionality’

A former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has confronted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent claim that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is an example of ‘order and constitutionality’.

Atiku had taken to his Twitter page in the heat of the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday to claim that “The PDP has been an example of the order and constitutionality needed to sustain genuine democracy in Nigeria.

“I pray that the order, discipline and constitutionality, which we, as a party have exemplified, should guide institutions of our democracy, especially other political parties. Without law and order, a party cannot provide law and order to Nigeria,” he concluded in the post on social media.

Reacting to Atiku’s claim in a statement issued on Thursday, after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC), Lamido said that the PDP has no moral right to make such statement.

He said; “I think PDP has lost the moral authority to make this claim.”

“We only need to reflect on our individual roles to discover how hallow this claim is. Self-interrogation can bring out the character in us,” Lamido added.

This came two months after Lamido announced that he had tested negative for the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The former governor also said the test results of his driver and orderly also came back negative.

