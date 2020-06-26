Melaye mocks Oshiomhole, waxes new song (video)

Senator Dino Melaye has taunted the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole over his eventual removal as the party’s chair.

The former Kogi West senator, in a post on his Twitter handle, @dino_Melaye, on Thursday wrote:

”Why did Buhari, APC take Oshiomole to Golgotha? Meanwhile myself and Sen Saraki are waiting for our retirement letter from the disgraced former chairman.”

The tweet was accompanied with a taunting song he rendered in Yoruba language, dancing and mocking Oshiomhole.



Melaye was responding to the final dissolution of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), which was headed by Oshiomhole before the Appeal Court recently reaffirmed his suspension as the chairman of the party.

Recall that Oshiomhole had also gloried in the failure of Melaye, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and other National Assembly members, who dumped the APC before 2019 elections, and their failure to return as federal lawmakers.

