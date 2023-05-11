News
APC national leadership nullifies Gemade, 6 others suspension
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership has rejected the suspension of the senator representing Benue North-East, Barnabas Gemade, by the party’s chapter in the state.
The APC in Benue State had on Wednesday suspended the ex-minister of works, a former member of the House of Representatives, Terhemba Shija, and five others for alleged anti-party activities.
The APC chairman in the state, Mr. Austin Agada, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi, alleged that the suspended members worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.
However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has ordered that the suspension be set aside.
He added that Gemade, Shija, and five others remain “bonafide members” of the party.
READ ALSO: Benue APC suspends Gemade for alleged anti-party activities
The statement read: “The attention of the national headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of the purported suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade, Professor Terhemba Shija, and five others by the Benue state executive committee of our party.
“The party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the party’s national working committee (NWC) on the matter.
“Therefore, Senator Gemade, Prof. Shija, and five others that are affected by the said suspension are, and remain, bonafide members of the Benue State chapter of our party.”
