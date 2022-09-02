APC ward leaders, supporters join PDP in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward leaders in Dingyadi-Badawa, Bodinga local government area of Sokoto State completed their switch to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Hassan Sanyinnawal, said in a statement the defectors include the ward Secretary, Ummarun Hassan and Assistant Treasurer, Manu Abubakar.

Others are the ward Public Relations Officer, Barno Akamawa, and four ward delegates – Shehu Abubakar, Sani Modi, Sunusi Imam and Bello Alhaji, as well as their supporters.

The PDP Chairman in Sokoto, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, who received the defectors at a ceremony in the state capital, assured them of equal treatment in the party.

He said: “You are all now full members of the PDP and I want to assure you of equal treatment with all our members in the state.”

