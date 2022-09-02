Politics
APC ward leaders, supporters join PDP in Sokoto
The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward leaders in Dingyadi-Badawa, Bodinga local government area of Sokoto State completed their switch to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.
The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Hassan Sanyinnawal, said in a statement the defectors include the ward Secretary, Ummarun Hassan and Assistant Treasurer, Manu Abubakar.
Others are the ward Public Relations Officer, Barno Akamawa, and four ward delegates – Shehu Abubakar, Sani Modi, Sunusi Imam and Bello Alhaji, as well as their supporters.
READ ALSO: APC governorship candidate in Sokoto picks ex-budget commissioner, Gobir, as running mate
The PDP Chairman in Sokoto, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, who received the defectors at a ceremony in the state capital, assured them of equal treatment in the party.
He said: “You are all now full members of the PDP and I want to assure you of equal treatment with all our members in the state.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...