Army chief, Yahaya tells troops to focus on developing capacities in 2022

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya has encouraged commanders to develop capacity for improved performance in protecting lives and property across the country.

Yahaya, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the COAS annual conference in Abuja, on Friday, disclosed that the activities of the army have been evaluated.

The army over the years have been fighting the Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), among others.

He, however, noted that efforts were being channeled to position the Army better in executing the tasks ahead in 2022, and the coming years.

The Army Chief said: “In the course of the conference, we discussed vigorously salient issues affecting the performance of our constitutional roles and the sustenance of professionalism.

“We have equally considered the various security issues plaguing our nation.

“Consequently, our focus for the coming year would be on developing capacities for improved performances across board.

“Emphasis will be placed on both individual and unit training that will enhance teamwork and professionalism.

“Furthermore, commanders must ensure that their troops master the art of night operations and anti-ambush drills by engaging in effective night operations and anti-ambush drill training.

“We must take the fight to the adversary in order to neutralise and defeat them.

“Commanders are also urged to develop contingency plans to ensure our forces always retain the initiative in all our theatres of operation.

“In that vein, commanders must plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in the coming year.”

