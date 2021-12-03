Connect with us

Boko Haram reportedly attacks Mallam Fatori town in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Mallam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam local government area of Borno State on Friday.

Although, the number of casualty has not been ascertained, sources told journalists the insurgents engaged the military in a fierce gun duel that lasted several hours.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram reportedly attacks Borno village, sets houses ablaze

The latest attack came just 24 hours after the jihadists attempted to infiltrate a military base in Rann.

Mallam Fatori which shares border with Niger Republic is about 250km drive north of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Opinions

