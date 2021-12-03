Boko Haram reportedly attacks Mallam Fatori town in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Mallam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam local government area of Borno State on Friday.

Although, the number of casualty has not been ascertained, sources told journalists the insurgents engaged the military in a fierce gun duel that lasted several hours.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram reportedly attacks Borno village, sets houses ablaze

The latest attack came just 24 hours after the jihadists attempted to infiltrate a military base in Rann.

Mallam Fatori which shares border with Niger Republic is about 250km drive north of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now