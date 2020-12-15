Aruna donates equipment worth N.75m to paralympians ahead Tokyo 2021

Nigerian paralympians, Isau Ogunkunble and Faith Obazuaye, have been assisted with equipment worth about N750,000 by Africa’s best table tennis player Quadri Aruna.

The equipment were presented in Lagos on Tuesday in support to the Paralympians in their quest to make Nigeria proud at next year’s Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

Aruna said the gesture was borne out of his resolve to give back to the society especially to the Paralympians that have been making the country proud despite their challenges.

“On behalf of myself and Aruna Sports Shop, we are always happy to support athletes in Nigeria and this is a way of giving back,” said the Rio Olympics quarterfinalist in a short video.

“Having experienced the same kind of support in my first Olympic Games in London 2012. I think it is very important to support the Paralympians as well who have been doing the country proud for decades.”

The National para table tennis coach, Sunday Odebode, said Aruna must be commended for thinking about the Paralympians.

“I hope and believe this will help the players to focus more in training and excel at Tokyo,” Odebode said.

Ogunkunle and Obazuaye are African champions in class four and 10 respectively while Obazuaye was also a silver medalist at 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and they will be making their debut at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Responding, Ogunkunle and Obazuaye lauded Aruna for supporting them while wishing him well in his career.

The branded Gewo equipment includes three pairs of rubber, blade, bat cover, bag, shirts, shorts, tracksuit, shoe, socks, towel and cap.

