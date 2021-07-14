ASUP rejects appointment of five ‘unqualified’ rectors for polytechnics

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday condemned the Federal Government’s appointment of five unqualified rectors for newly established federal polytechnics in the country.

The federal government had a few days ago appointed rectors for the new polytechnics in Cross River, Oyo, Plateau, Benue, and Borno States.

The ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, who reacted to the development in a statement issued at the end of the union’s 100th National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Auchi, Edo State, said the federal government violated the federal polytechnics Amendment Act, 2019, in the appointment of the rectors.

He said the law allowed for the appointment of people within the cadre of Chief Lecturer and a minimum of five years experience as a rector.

The ASUP chief said: “Recently, the Federal Government announced the establishment of six new federal polytechnics in Cross River, Oyo, Plateau, Benue, and Borno States.

“Five out of the six rectors that were appointed into these newly established polytechnics did not possess the requisite qualifications.”

Ezeibe said union had already challenged the appointments in court.

“We have an order of court for substituted service, we also have an order to join the five persons appointed illegally,” he added.

