Banks, others to pay for police escorts – Presidency

The Presidency said on Wednesday banks and other big corporations in the country would henceforth pay for the services of police escorts and guards.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He issued the statement after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the formalization of the Special Police Services in the country.

Shehu said the move was to ensure transparency and accountability in the operation of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “The Minister of Police Affairs also had an important scheme which was approved at Federal Executive Council meeting.

“It is the deployment of what they call Special Police Services. And this is about a new system that will formalize what has existed with us all the time.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack business man in Delta, kill wife, two police escorts

“You know police provide escort and guard for big corporations, banks, and so on.

“Now, in the interest of transparency and accountability, the government is formalizing this relationship.

“And there will be an introduction of tariffs and billing schemes. This will be using PPP (Public-Private Partnership arrangement).

“The police projected the use of consultant that will help them to manage this.

“Part of the revenue will go to the Federal Government. Part of it will go to the police. Part of it will go into police allowances. And part will go to consultants as their own fees.

“This is something that has been going on for many years. And it has happened virtually in all countries of the world.

“In our own case, it has remained largely, people will say, undocumented or non-formalized. Government is concerned about leakages in revenue and incomes which should be blocked.”

Join the conversation

Opinions