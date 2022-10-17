ASUP decries EFCC’s alleged harassment of its members

Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been advised to respect the rights and dignity of ASUP members at the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti in their investigations.

ASUP also encouraged the chapter to deploy legal instruments and advocacy campaigns to deter the continued harassment of members by the anti graft agency.

The call was contained in a communique signed and issued by the Publicity Secretary of ASUP, Comrade Abdullahi Yalwa on behalf of the NEC of ASUP at the end of its 104th meeting held in Abuja over the last weekend condemning what it described as unnecessary harassment of its members by the EFCC.

The NEC also decried poor handling of trade disputes in the education sector by the Government noting with great disappointment, the persistent failure of Federal Government to honor resolutions and agreements signed with Unions in the tertiary education sector which has resulted in frequent declarations of industrial actions in the sector.

It further noted that despite the patriotic leanings of the Unions, government has been compounding the conflicts by their actions and inactions.

The NEC made copious reference to the tardy handling of the industrial crises in the University system by the government where the situation has degenerated to the deployment of starvation, judicial intimidation and shameless plots of balkanization of unions, as instruments of conflict resolution particularly in its dealings with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It then called on the Visitor to the Federal Polytechnic Oko, President Muhammadu Buhari to expeditiously and decisively resolve any issues with the operations of the governing council of the Institution and/or its members within the ambit of the Federal Polytechnics Act with a view to restoring the activities of the Council.

By Yemi Kanji

