News
ASUP decries EFCC’s alleged harassment of its members
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been advised to respect the rights and dignity of ASUP members at the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti in their investigations.
ASUP also encouraged the chapter to deploy legal instruments and advocacy campaigns to deter the continued harassment of members by the anti graft agency.
The call was contained in a communique signed and issued by the Publicity Secretary of ASUP, Comrade Abdullahi Yalwa on behalf of the NEC of ASUP at the end of its 104th meeting held in Abuja over the last weekend condemning what it described as unnecessary harassment of its members by the EFCC.
The NEC also decried poor handling of trade disputes in the education sector by the Government noting with great disappointment, the persistent failure of Federal Government to honor resolutions and agreements signed with Unions in the tertiary education sector which has resulted in frequent declarations of industrial actions in the sector.
It further noted that despite the patriotic leanings of the Unions, government has been compounding the conflicts by their actions and inactions.
Read also:ASUP rejects appointment of five ‘unqualified’ rectors for polytechnics
The NEC made copious reference to the tardy handling of the industrial crises in the University system by the government where the situation has degenerated to the deployment of starvation, judicial intimidation and shameless plots of balkanization of unions, as instruments of conflict resolution particularly in its dealings with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
It then called on the Visitor to the Federal Polytechnic Oko, President Muhammadu Buhari to expeditiously and decisively resolve any issues with the operations of the governing council of the Institution and/or its members within the ambit of the Federal Polytechnics Act with a view to restoring the activities of the Council.
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...