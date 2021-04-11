ASUP rejects Nigerian govt’s appointment of rectors for six new polytechnics | Ripples Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Sunday rejected the Federal Government’s recent appointment of rectors for the six newly established polytechnics in the country.

The ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, in a statement on Sunday, demanded an immediate withdrawal of the rectors’ appointment.

Ezeibe said rectors’ appointment violated provisions of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act, 2019, as captured in Section 8, 2 (a).

The six new polytechnics are the Federal Polytechnics Ohodo (Enugu), Ugep (Cross River), Shendam (Plateau), Monguno (Borno), and Wannune (Benue).

ASUP insisted that five out of the six appointees do not fit into the requirements of the law for the appointment of rectors in federal polytechnics in the country.

He said: “It is regrettable that the government, through officials of the Federal Ministry of Education has become principal violators of the laws governing the operations of Nigerian Polytechnics.

“This latest assault is despite the contents of a recent ruling of the National Industrial Court in Abuja where the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act, 2019 was affirmed by the court and the Federal Ministry of Education and her officials undertaking to observe the provisions in totality.”

ASUP also threatened to escalate its current industrial action as a result of the action of the federal government.

