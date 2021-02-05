ASUP passes ‘vote of no confidence’ on Ede Poly Rector

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State chapter, on Friday passed a “vote of no confidence” on the Rector of the institution, Dr. John Adekolawole, who has been indicted for alleged corruption, maladministration and sexual misconduct.

The ASUP members, who addressed journalists at the end of its monthly Congress in Ede, demanded the removal of the rector and vowed not to resume academic activities until their demands are met by Federal Government.

Lecturers at the polytechnic have been on strike for weeks.

They also urged the federal government to set up a visitation panel to investigate all the allegations against Adekolawole and appoint an acting rector to run the affairs of the polytechnic.

The ASUP national leadership had in December last year also passed a vote of no-confidence on the embattled rector and asked the federal government to suspend him over the allegations.

In a letter to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and signed by ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, the union called for Adekolawole’s suspension to avoid anarchy at the polytechnic.

The union noted that the rector had previously been suspended by the polytechnic for two months for alleged sexual harassment.

The letter read:

“The Rector had continued in defiance of the resolutions of the meeting which found him culpable of the allegations of mounting an illegal programme thereby defrauding unsuspecting members of the public over the years, acts of plagiarism, turning the Polytechnic into his family affair through indiscriminate and undeserving promotions and posting of members of his immediate family into sensitive positions in the Institution, victimization of staff and proven cases of fraudulent transactions in the polytechnic.”

