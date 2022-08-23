‘ASUU crisis has been on for about 30 years, it’s not Buhari’s fault,’ says ex-Borno commissioner, Bulama

A former Commissioner for Information in Borno State, Muhammed Bulama, on Tuesday absolved President Muhammed Buhari’s government from blame in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the Federal Government’s refusal to honour past agreements reached by both parties.

The varsity lecturers are demanding the review of condition of service every five years, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of salaries, among others.

ASUU extended the strike for another four weeks earlier this month, the fourth since the commencement of the industrial action more than six months ago.

Bulama, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the ASUU issues have been on nearly 30 years and urged Nigerians to allow the government to resolve the matter amicably.

He also defended the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the corruption and drug trafficking allegations against him.

The ex-commissioner insisted that the former Lagos State governor had sacrificed so much for Nigeria and deserves to be elected as the country’s president in 2023.

Bulama said: “The ASUU issues have been going on for nearly 30 years. It is not the fault of the Buhari administration.

“Bola Tinubu made Lagos what it is today. We are going to sell our presidential candidate based on his track record.

“Nobody has any corruption case against Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has sacrificed so much for Nigeria. The drug trafficking allegations against him are baseless.”

