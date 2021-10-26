Politics
At the last minute before 2023 poll there will be defections from the APC —Saraki
Dr Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President has slammed insinuations that he might consider defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if he fails to secure the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Saraki made this clarification on Tuesday during an interview with Arise TV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
He also said that as the 2023 elections draw near, Nigerians will witness a number the ruling APC members defecting to the opposition PDP.
In response to a question on a possible defection, if he fails in his bid to secure the party’s presidential ticket in the 2023 elections, Saraki said, “On defection, it is an unfair question because, in 2019, I ran but lost before being the DG for Atiku; I am a team player and the country is more important than my presidential ambition. Keep watching, some defections will happen from the ruling party into the PDP. I will not defect from the PDP and whoever becomes President should be surrounded by competent people.
“The appalling state of the economy was why I left the APC because we didn’t reach those pledges to Nigerians who had high expectations. It takes a lot of courage to leave the ruling party at a great expense and this is not a matter of propaganda and we need to find solutions to these problems which the APC is yet to redress.
READ ALSO: Saraki mocks APC over parallel congresses, chaos within ranks
“These problems have led to Nigerians clamouring for alternatives and the PDP is in a better position to provide the needed solutions to these crises. We are determined to give Nigerians a better option and we have to ensure that the right kind of people leads the country.”
He further noted that the interests of the party supersedes the interests of any individual which was evidenced in the peaceful congresses conducted by the party across the states recently.
“What is important is for any true PDP party is to ensure the strength of the party which is why I was put in charge of the National Working Committee. The focus is to build a strong party which is why your question is premature, for now.
“The issue of zoning has been made clear but this does not preclude anyone who has any presidential ambition even if the Chairmanship has been zoned to the North,” Saraki explained.
