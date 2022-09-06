Atiku disowns 2023 campaign fund raisers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday distanced himself from groups raising funds for his 2023 election campaign.

The groups, many of which are outside the country, had set up machinery to raise funds for the former Vice President ahead of the election.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the PDP candidate declared that he did not authorise any fundraising event to be held on his behalf.

The statement read: “The general public is hereby notified that the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) is not in any way affiliated or related to Atiku Abubakar and the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, and has not been mandated or authorised in any way whatsoever to represent the candidate or his campaign in any matter whatsoever.

“In line with the foregoing, any person or organisation dealing with the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) and/or its Campaign Coordinator/President or indeed with any other organization for the purposes of raising funds for our presidential candidate does so at their own risk and responsibility.”

