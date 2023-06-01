Atiku’s witness claims he signed election result under duress in Kogi

Capt. Joe Agada (retd), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) first witness in its petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election, told the presidential election petition tribunal on Thursday he was forced to sign the election result sheet in Kogi State.

Agada, who was led in evidence by Chris Uche (SAN), the lead counsel to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said other agents of the party were equally forced to sign the result sheets at their separate polling units and the state level.

The witness added that he was the party’s collation officer for the presidential election in Kogi State.

He alleged that ballot papers and result sheets were manipulated by compromised electoral officers in collusion with agents of other political parties.

READ ALSO: PDP, Atiku’s witness reveals server where INEC allegedly stored election results

Agada also claimed that he was present in several polling units where Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines (BVAS) were manipulated.

He said: “I voted at Ogugu in Olamaboro but was allowed to move around to monitor the election because of the special election duty tag provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to party agents.”

Under cross-examination by Tinubu’s counsel, Akin Olujimi (SAN), the witness insisted that he signed the result sheet when it became clear that INEC would withhold the paper if he refused to sign it.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned further hearing in the petition till Friday.

