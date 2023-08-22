AU suspends Niger, demands restoration of ousted president

The African Union (AU) Commission has suspended Niger Republic from the bloc until the military junta restores constitutional order in the country.

The AU said in a statement on Tuesday in Cairo that the decision to suspend Niger was taken at a meeting of its Peace and Security Council where the political situation in the landlocked West African country was extensively discussed by the participants.

The pan-African body and other concerned groups in Africa and beyond are pushing for the restoration of ousted President Mohammed Basoum, who has been under house arrest since he was toppled by soldiers attached to the presidential guard on July 26.

The statement read: “The council decided to immediately suspend the participation of Niger from all activities of the AU and its organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.”

“It reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of the military coup that took place on July 26 in Niger, which resulted in the ousting of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum by a faction of military officers.

READ ALSO:Niger coup leader, Gen. Tchiani, accepts to dialogue with ECOWAS

“The council reaffirmed its full solidarity with the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through diplomatic means.

“The council strongly rejected any external interference by any actor or any country outside the continent in the peace and security affairs in Africa.

“It also rejects engagements by private military companies in the continent in line with the 1977 OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenaries in Africa.

“It urged the military to place the supreme interests of Niger and its people above all considerations and to immediately return to the barracks in line with the country’s constitution.

“The council also reiterated its deep concern over the resurgence of military coups as it undermines democracy, peace, security, and stability, as well as development on the continent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now