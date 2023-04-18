Aviation workers meet with govt agencies as warning strike ends

On Tuesday, aviation workers, under the umbrella of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), ended their two-day strike after meeting with government representatives.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that ATSSSAN and four other unions; the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees embarked on two days strike.

The industrial action started on Monday and was slated to end on Tuesday, but earlier today, the General Secretary of the ATSSSAN, Francis Akinjole, said the aviation unions met members of some agencies, including the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

In a video seen on Tuesday, Akinjole said: “A meeting was slated today with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and board members of various agencies. We are expecting the outcome but we can never be disappointed because we know what it is going to be.”

He added that: “We pray that whatever report is brought will be favourable so that this whole problem would be permanently resolved.

“We are satisfied with the two-day warning which is just a sensitisation exercise to inform Nigerians.

“If we do not get a good response, we would go back to our drawing board and determine the next line of action.”

The aviation workers embarked on a protest over the Salaries, Income & Wages Commission’s refusal to release the reviewed condition of service of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet).

They also demanded the implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

